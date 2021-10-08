SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 42,181 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $398,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

