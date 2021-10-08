SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 42,586 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 42,586 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

