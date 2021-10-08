SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 997,695 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.52% of Qudian worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $855,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qudian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,196,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 366,545 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qudian by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 434,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 215,476 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $1.59 on Friday. Qudian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a current ratio of 24.60.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 80.99%.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

