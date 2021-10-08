SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 336,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.