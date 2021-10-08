SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 999.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,256 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Chimera Investment worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $15,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 270.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 550,363 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

