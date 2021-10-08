SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 1,002.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after buying an additional 1,915,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after buying an additional 702,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 354.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 584,814 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,518,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,302,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

MIC opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $37.3868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.