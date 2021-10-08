SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 90.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,926.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 131.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day moving average of $171.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

