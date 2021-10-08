SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 2,719.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The AZEK worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 151,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 94,154 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 160,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,491 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

