SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in StoneCo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

