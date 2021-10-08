SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Energizer worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENR opened at $39.26 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

