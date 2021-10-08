SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $375.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.04 and a 200 day moving average of $343.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

