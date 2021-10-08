SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,604 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after acquiring an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

