SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 77,710 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average is $152.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.