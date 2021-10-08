Shadows (DOWS) Price Hits $0.19

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Shadows has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $99,595.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00229237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00102289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,543,750 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

