Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.0884 on Major Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $6,941.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

