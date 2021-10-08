SharedStake Price Hits $0.14 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, SharedStake has traded 44.7% lower against the US dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. SharedStake has a total market cap of $21,625.43 and $4,504.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00147295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00090760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,992.36 or 1.00292750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.40 or 0.06398096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

