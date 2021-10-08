Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,694 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,064. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.