SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Cap of $139,486.12

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $139,486.12 and approximately $110.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,110.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.21 or 0.06601744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00326094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $598.88 or 0.01106789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00099521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.54 or 0.00511073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00354014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.00324820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005164 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

