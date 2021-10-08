Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Stock Price Down 40.9%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY)’s stock price fell 40.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

Get Shimao Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.0579 per share. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.