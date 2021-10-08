ShipChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $27.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $508,846.60 and $27.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShipChain has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00237294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00103387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012124 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

