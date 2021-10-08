ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $207.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $237.76. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,094,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,375,159. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

