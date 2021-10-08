Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.37

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.37 and traded as high as $34.82. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 239,323 shares traded.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

