Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) dropped 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1,713.69 and last traded at C$1,717.34. Approximately 126,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 166,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,756.81.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,260.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reiterated a “$2,233.00” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,298.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The stock has a market cap of C$214.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,861.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,683.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total value of C$1,030,179.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at C$861,823.07.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

