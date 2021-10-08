Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.82% of Shore Bancshares worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

SHBI stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

