Showcase (SHO) Market Capitalization Achieves $241,091.12

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $241,091.12 and approximately $79,591.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00092848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,426.99 or 0.99703934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.65 or 0.06526353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

