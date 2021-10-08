Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $13.29

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $13.96. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 67,952 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $22,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $18,871,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

