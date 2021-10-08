Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SMT stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$495.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.57. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$97.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.6299999 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

