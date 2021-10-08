Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE SMT traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.94. The company had a trading volume of 92,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,352. The company has a market capitalization of C$480.40 million and a PE ratio of 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$4.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.57.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.6299999 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

