Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.68

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 7281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGHT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

