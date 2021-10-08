Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Silgan worth $18,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 64,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGN opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

