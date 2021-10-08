Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report sales of $243.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $126.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $902.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.98 million to $903.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.