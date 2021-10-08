Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after buying an additional 112,837 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.72. 10,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,117,262. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SILK. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

