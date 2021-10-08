Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Up 4.7%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $59.01. 8,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 336,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILK. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,262. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

