Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 21.75% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

