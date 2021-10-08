SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Tops $2.53 on Major Exchanges

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $57.72 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00004705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00233455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

