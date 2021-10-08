Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Trading Up 1.3%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $45.95. Approximately 19,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 77,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72.

