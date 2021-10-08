Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

