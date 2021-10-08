Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AON stock opened at $293.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.29 and its 200-day moving average is $256.11. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $302.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

