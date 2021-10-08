Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 183.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $293.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.85.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

