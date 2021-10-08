Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 36,725 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $64.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

