Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $36,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

