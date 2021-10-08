Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,515 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $36,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SIX opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.