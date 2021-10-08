Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €122.22 ($143.79).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €126.20 ($148.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €117.73. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €139.40 ($164.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

