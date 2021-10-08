Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.28. 38,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 524,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

