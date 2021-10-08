SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 5.5%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.66. 6,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 364,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

SKYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

