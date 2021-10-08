Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after buying an additional 223,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.