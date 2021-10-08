SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $60,231,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SLM by 801.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,926 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SLM by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,235 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,274,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

SLM opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

