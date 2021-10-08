SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $188,045.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,045.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.61 or 0.06588224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.33 or 0.00324419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $595.38 or 0.01101626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00098985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.66 or 0.00515607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.00347522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00324102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005163 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.