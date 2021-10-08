SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Shares Up 1.5%

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78.

