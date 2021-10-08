Smartshare Achieves Market Cap of $572,315.58 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $572,315.58 and $43,761.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00117440 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000052 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002324 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.